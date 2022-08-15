Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 2,850,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,744.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBLCF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of LBLCF opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

