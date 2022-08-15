Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,165 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.05. 10,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,731. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

