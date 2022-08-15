Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,654,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,398. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

