Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.81. 700,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,519,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

