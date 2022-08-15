LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $16.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $227.58 on Monday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $232.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average of $187.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,878 shares of company stock worth $13,708,035. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $117,183,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

