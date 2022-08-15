Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.89

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 136564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.32.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lufax by 13,721.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,654 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Lufax by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,086,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after acquiring an additional 976,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

