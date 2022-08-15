Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance
Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) stock remained flat at $2.48 during trading hours on Friday. Luk Fook Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luk Fook Holdings (International) (LKFLF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.