Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) stock remained flat at $2.48 during trading hours on Friday. Luk Fook Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Get Luk Fook Holdings (International) alerts:

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.