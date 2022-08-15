Maecenas (ART) Trading Up 75.3% Over Last 7 Days

Maecenas (ART) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 75.3% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $121,511.79 and $5.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00065552 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

