MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.