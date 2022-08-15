MAI Capital Management Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $264.64 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

