MAI Capital Management Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $205.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

