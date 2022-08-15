MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 63,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

