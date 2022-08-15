MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

