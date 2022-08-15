Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MKTAY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Makita Stock Performance
Shares of MKTAY stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,979. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.89. Makita has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $65.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
