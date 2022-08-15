MAP Protocol Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.62 million and approximately $244,535.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

