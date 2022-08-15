Marathon Petroleum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $12.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $97.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 590.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.