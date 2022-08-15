Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Marine Products stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $400.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Products Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the second quarter worth about $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Marine Products by 38.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marine Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.