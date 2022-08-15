Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marine Products Stock Performance
Marine Products stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $400.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12.
Marine Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 50.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
