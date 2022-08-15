Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

