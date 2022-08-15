Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,427 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,479. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

