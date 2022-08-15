Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Makes New $202,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE MDT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,388. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.41.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
