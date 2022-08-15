Mary A. Tidlund Sells 1,000 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CompX International Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570. CompX International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

