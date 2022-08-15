Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Up to $24.10

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $25.01. Mativ shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 2,242 shares.

Mativ Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $773.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.26%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

