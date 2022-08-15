Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMX traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

