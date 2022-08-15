Maxim Group Lowers Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) to Hold

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

KPRX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,308. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

