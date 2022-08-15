Mcashchain (MCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $15.62 Million

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 142.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Mcashchain has traded up 148.7% against the dollar. One Mcashchain coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013725 BTC.
Mcashchain Profile
Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 coins and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 coins. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @MCashToken.
