McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.04. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

