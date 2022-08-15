McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $367.99

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $367.99 and last traded at $367.99, with a volume of 11701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.72.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $17,347,514. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.