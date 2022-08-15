Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
