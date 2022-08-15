MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Down 15%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 15% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 391,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 592,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

MediPharm Labs Stock Down 15.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$23.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

