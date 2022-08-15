Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,380 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

