Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $368.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

