Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,132 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLGT opened at $52.41 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.