Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $12,691,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

