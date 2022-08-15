Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

