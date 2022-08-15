Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Up 2.3 %

SYK opened at $223.12 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

