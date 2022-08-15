Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

