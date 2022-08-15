Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA opened at $351.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.