Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $13,492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 142,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,186 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $76.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

