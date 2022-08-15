Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 831,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after acquiring an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 76,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 415,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

