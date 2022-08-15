MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,071.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $761.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

