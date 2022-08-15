Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Decreased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,349,788 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $484.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.