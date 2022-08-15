Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,571,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $708,638,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.84. The company had a trading volume of 328,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455,543. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $486.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,347,970. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.