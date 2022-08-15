Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Metro Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Metro stock opened at €8.40 ($8.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of €12.30 ($12.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 million and a PE ratio of -27.01.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

