MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CMU opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

