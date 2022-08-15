MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of CMU opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.