MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0226 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

