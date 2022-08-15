MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0226 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
