MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM):

8/9/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $58.00.

8/4/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00.

8/4/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $51.00.

7/20/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/5/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – MGM Resorts International is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.54. 218,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

