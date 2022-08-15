MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D bought 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,202 shares of company stock worth $1,018,818. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after buying an additional 162,790 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $13,469,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $7,549,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $7,369,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI opened at $110.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $111.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.