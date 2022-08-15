MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $101,367.90 and approximately $9.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000193 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 447,638,102 coins and its circulating supply is 170,336,174 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

