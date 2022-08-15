Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Microequities Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.84.

About Microequities Asset Management Group

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to investors. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

