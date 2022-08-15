MimbleWimbleCoin One Day Volume Reaches $550.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $23.06 million and approximately $550.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00008814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00222217 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00487588 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,857,092 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

